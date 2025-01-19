Wood has scored in each of his last three league appearances and will fancy his chances of continuing the hot streak against a Southampton side that has conceded more than two goals per game.

The Saints are rock bottom and facing an instant return to the Championship after collecting just six points from 21 games.

They were on track for just their second win when they visited Manwchester United on Thursday evening thanks to a Manuel Ugarte own goal, but Amad Diallo's late hat-trick condemned them to a 17th defeat of a sorry campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Southampton on TV and online.

When is Nottingham Forest v Southampton?

Nottingham Forest v Southampton will take place on Sunday 19th January 2025.

Nottingham Forest v Southampton kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Southampton will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Southampton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Nottingham Forest v Southampton live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Nottingham Forest v Southampton on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Nottingham and BBC Radio Solent.

BBC Radio Nottingham is available on DAB radio, FM 95.1 MHz, 95.5 MHz and 103.8 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

BBC Radio Solent is available on DAB radio, FM 96.1 MHz and 103.8 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

