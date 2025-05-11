With Newcastle and Chelsea facing each other in Sunday's lunchtime kick-off, a victory against Leicester could see Nuno Espírito Santo's men move back into fifth with two games left of the 2024/25 campaign.

Though their relegation to the Championship has already been confirmed, Leicester would love to spoil the Garibaldi party as they head across the East Midlands to the City Ground in search of a first win on their rivals' turf since 2013.

Jamie Vardy has confirmed he will be leaving the club in the summer and he could write one more memorable chapter in his Foxes story against the Reds on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Nottingham Forest v Leicester?

Nottingham Forest v Leicester will take place on Sunday 11th May 2025.

Nottingham Forest v Leicester kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Leicester will kick off at 2:15pm.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Leicester online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Nottingham Forest v Leicester on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

