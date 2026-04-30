Nottingham Forest host Premier League rivals Aston Villa for the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday.

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Reds captain Morgan Gibbs-White inspired the Reds to a quarter-final victory over Porto and Vitor Pereira's side are now hunting the club's first European final for nearly half a century.

Forest have rediscovered their mojo in the Premier League, beating Burnley 4-1 and Sunderland 5-0 to boost their survival hopes, and head into the first leg with plenty of confidence.

Aston Villa made light work of Bologna in the last round, winning 7-1 on aggregate to set up the all-English last-four tie.

Villans boss Unai Emery has won the Europa League a record four times as a manager and will feel a win at the City Ground on Thursday could be a major step toward title number five.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa on TV and online.

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When is Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa?

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa will take place on Thursday 30 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via HBO Max and stream directly to your smart TV.

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How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via a HBO Max sport pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the HBO Max app.

HBO Max is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: hbomax.com

Is Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT and BBC Radio 5 Live.

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