Arsenal can extend their lead in the Premier League title race to nine points by the end of the weekend should results fall their way.

The Gunners take on Nottingham Forest with a six-point lead over Manchester City going into the next batch of fixtures.

Bukayo Saka has reportedly signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal ahead of the weekend and he will hope to celebrate in style.

Nottingham Forest are flailing under Sean Dyche, though they remain seven points clear of the relegation zone following a crucial last-gasp victory over drop-zone rivals West Ham last time out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Nottingham Forest v Arsenal?

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 17th January 2026.

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Arsenal online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Nottingham Forest v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

