Philippe Clement will get his first taste of Carrow Road on Tuesday night when Norwich City host Oxford United in the Championship.

The Belgian coach was appointed as Liam Manning's replacement during the international break and saw his side thrashed 4-1 at Birmingham City in his first game at the helm.

The Canaries, one place off the bottom of the Championship, now head back to Carrow Road, where they are winless this season, in Clement's next chance to turn the tide.

Oxford head to Norfolk hoping to build on the point they earned at home to Middlesbrough on the weekend.

Gary Rowett's side are five points above their hosts and just a point clear of the relegation zone, which will be a concern given Sheffield United's victory on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Norwich City v Oxford United on TV and online.

When is Norwich City v Oxford United?

Norwich City v Oxford United will take place on Tuesday 25th November 2025.

Norwich City v Oxford United kick-off time

Norwich City v Oxford United will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Norwich City v Oxford United on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Norwich City v Oxford United online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Norwich City v Oxford United on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

