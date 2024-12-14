What channel is Norwich v Burnley Championship match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Norwich v Burnley in the Championship, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick-off time.
Burnley will be looking to get their promotion charge back on track when they make the trip to Norwich City this weekend.
The Clarets have dropped to third in the Championship table after frustrating home draws against Middlesbrough and Derby County in the last week.
Norwich are also looking to win for the first time in three games after a 3-0 away defeat to QPR last Saturday and stalemate at struggling Portsmouth on Tuesday.
The Canaries' successive failures to find the back of the net were surprising as they are the second-highest scorers in the league with 35 goals on the board.
If Borja Sainz and his Norwich team-mates want to end their drought then they will need to breach the Championship's best defence, as Burnley have conceded just seven times thanks to Scott Parker's cautious tactics.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Norwich v Burnley on TV and online.
Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today
When is Norwich v Burnley?
Norwich v Burnley will take place on Sunday 15th December 2024.
Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.
Norwich v Burnley kick-off time
Norwich v Burnley will kick off at 3pm.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
What TV channel is Norwich v Burnley on?
You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 2pm.
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.
Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.
How to live stream Norwich v Burnley online
Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
Listen to Norwich v Burnley on radio
You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.
talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.
Advertisement
Norwich v Burnley odds
In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:
bet365 odds: Norwich (15/8) Draw (11/5) Burnley (6/4)*
For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.