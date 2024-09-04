Northern Ireland's Nations League record leaves a lot to desired as they won just one of their 16 matches, which is in stark contrast to Luxembourg, who have been victorious in half of their 18 games in the competition's short history.

Michael O'Neill's side enjoyed some encouraging results in the first half of 2024, however, securing victories against Scotland and Andorra as well as a draw with Romania, and will look to carry that momentum into the run of Nations League matches over the coming months.

Northern Ireland will hope to have Jamal Lewis available after the left-back recently travelled to Brazil to complete a loan move from Newcastle to Sao Paulo.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Northern Ireland v Luxembourg on TV and online.

When is Northern Ireland v Luxembourg?

Northern Ireland v Luxembourg will take place on Thursday 5th September 2024.

Northern Ireland v Luxembourg kick-off time

Northern Ireland v Luxembourg will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Northern Ireland v Luxembourg on?

Northern Ireland v Luxembourg will be shown on ITV3 following a late deal was struck to show the match on UK TV.

How to live stream Northern Ireland v Luxembourg online

The game will also be available to live stream on ITVX.

Listen to Northern Ireland v Luxembourg on radio

You can listen to live radio commentary of Northern Ireland v Luxembourg on Sportsound on BBC Radio Ulster from 7:30pm.

BBC Radio Ulster is available on DAB radio, FM 92–95 MHz, or you can tune into the station via most television packages.

Northern Ireland v Luxembourg odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Northern Ireland (21/20) Draw (12/5) Luxembourg (13/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

