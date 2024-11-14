Manager Michael O'Neill has stressed the importance of securing promotion for his youthful squad, and confidence in the camp should be high following last month's 5-0 thrashing of Bulgaria, in which Standard Liege midfielder Isaac Price hit a hat-trick.

Northern Ireland held Belarus to a goalless draw in last month's reverse fixture, but need to claim all three points - and hope Bulgaria fail to beat Luxembourg - if they are to guarantee their place in League B with a game to spare.

Paddy McNair and Eoin Toal are unavailable due to hamstring injuries, although Brighton defender Ruairi McConville and Crystal Palace midfielder Justin Devenny could make their debuts after earning maiden call-ups.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Northern Ireland v Belarus on TV and online.

When is Northern Ireland v Belarus?

Northern Ireland v Belarus will take place on Friday 15th November 2024.

Northern Ireland v Belarus kick-off time

Northern Ireland v Belarus will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Northern Ireland v Belarus on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

How to live stream Northern Ireland v Belarus online

Fans can watch live on the Viaplay International YouTube channel for free.

Viaplay has confirmed that a host of other Nations League games this week, including Scotland's game against Croatia on Friday, will also be broadcast.

Listen to Northern Ireland v Belarus on radio

You can listen to live radio commentary of Northern Ireland v Belarus on Sportsound on BBC Radio Ulster from 7:30pm.

BBC Radio Ulster is available on DAB radio, FM 92–95 MHz, or you can tune into the station via most television packages.

