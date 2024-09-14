In fact, Northampton's recent record against Wycombe leaves a lot to be desired, as they suffered a 1-0 defeat in last year's corresponding league fixture before a 2-0 loss at Adams Park in March.

The two teams sit in the bottom half of the League One table following mixed starts to the new season.

Northampton have five points on the board from four games, but are unbeaten in their last three, while Wycombe have four points from the same number of fixtures and have avoided defeat in their last two.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Northampton v Wycombe on TV and online.

When is Northampton v Wycombe?

Northampton v Wycombe will take place on Saturday 14th September 2024.

Northampton v Wycombe kick-off time

Northampton v Wycombe will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Northampton v Wycombe on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 12:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Northampton v Wycombe online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Northampton v Wycombe on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Northampton and BBC Radio Three Counties.

BBC Radio Northampton is available on DAB radio, FM 103.6 MHz and 104.2 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

BBC Radio Three Counties is available on DAB radio, FM 90.4 MHz, 92.1 MHz, 94.7 MHz, 95.5 MHz, 98.0 MHz, 103.8 MHz and 104.5 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

