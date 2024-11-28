While their form in the Scottish Premiership has been the source of frustration and piled pressure on manager Philippe Clement, Rangers have produced some impressive results in Europe - including a draw away at 2023/24 Conference League champions Olympiacos, a 2-0 win on the road against Malmö, and a 4-0 victory over FCSB.

They'll hope that can continue on the French south coast on Friday against a Nice side that have only picked up two points in the competition so far.

Only four teams have fared worse through four games than the hosts, who sit 32nd.

Their Ligue 1 form, which has them fifth and unbeaten since September, will, however, be a warning to Rangers that getting a result at the Allianz Riviera won't be easy despite the distance between the pair in the table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nice v Rangers on TV and online.

When is Nice v Rangers?

Nice v Rangers will take place on Thursday 28th November 2024.

Nice v Rangers kick-off time

Nice v Rangers will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Nice v Rangers on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 from 7:45pm.

How to live stream Nice v Rangers online

Listen to Nice v Rangers on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland Extra.

BBC Radio Scotland Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio Scotland Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

