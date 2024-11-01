Arsenal looked back to their best as they brushed Preston aside in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening but visits to St James's Park have been tough in recent years, with two defeats in their last three games on Tyneside, and the visitors are without captain Martin Odegaard, defender Riccardo Calafiori, and perhaps even Gabriel due to injury.

Newcastle have a lengthy injury list themselves but will have renewed confidence after they picked up their first victory since the start of October by knocking Chelsea out of the Carabao Cup in midweek.

The Mags are still winless in the Premier League since mid-September, however, and have slipped to 12th in the table as a result. Eddie Howe appears to retain the backing of the board but his side could do with a statement result to help kick-start their season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle United v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Newcastle United v Arsenal?

Newcastle United v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 2nd November 2024.

Newcastle United v Arsenal kick-off time

Newcastle United v Arsenal will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle United v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 11am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Newcastle United v Arsenal online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Newcastle United v Arsenal on radio

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

