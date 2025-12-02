Newcastle United will hope to pile the misery on Tottenham and underfire boss Thomas Frank when they welcome the North Londoners to Tyneside in the Premier League on Tuesday evening.

Ad

Three defeats in a week have cranked up the pressure on Frank – with fans already beginning to run out of patience with the summer appointment and his style of play.

Hardly a good time to head to St James' Park, where their hosts have won six games on the bounce and beat them in the Carabao Cup in October.

Newcastle certainly won't be short of confidence after they hammered Everton 4-1 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday.

The Mags are 13th in the table, a place below the visitors, after an underwhelming start to the season but have looked back to their best in consecutive Premier League victories, against Man City and then the Toffees, since the international break.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Tottenham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Newcastle v Tottenham?

Newcastle v Tottenham will take place on Tuesday 2nd December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Newcastle v Tottenham kick-off time

Newcastle v Tottenham will kick off at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Newcastle v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Newcastle v Tottenham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Newcastle v Tottenham odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Newcastle (7/10) Draw (3/1) Tottenham (15/4)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.