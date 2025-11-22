Manchester City travel to Newcastle United on Saturday to continue their Premier League title charge.

Ad

The visitors cut Arsenal's lead at the top to just four points ahead of the international break and will look to crank up the pressure on the Gunners, who face rivals Tottenham on Sunday.

Erling Haaland is in frightening form and will fancy his chances of adding to his remarkable goal tally at St James' Park.

Pressure is growing at Newcastle as back-to-back defeats have them in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

They've won five on the bounce in all competitions at home, however, and will hope to extend that run this weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Man City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Newcastle v Man City?

Newcastle v Man City will take place on Saturday 22nd November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Newcastle v Man City kick-off time

Newcastle v Man City will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Newcastle v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Newcastle v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Newcastle v Man City odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Newcastle (13/5) Draw (14/5) Man City (19/20)* Bet Boost: Erling Haaland over 0.5 headed shots on target 13/8 >> 7/4 For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.