Saturday night entertainment doesn't come much better than Newcastle v Man City in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Ad

The Premier League pair have traded blows across four meetings in 2025/26, all lung-busting encounters, with Pep Guardiola's winning the last three.

Man City will make the trip to St James' Park looking to bounce back from the midweek dent to their title hopes and secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Having seen their defence of the Carabao Cup ended by the visitors earlier this year, Eddie Howe's side will be out for some revenge on Saturday.

The hosts are the side with mometum after their dramatic late victory over Man Utd on Wednesday evening.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Man City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Newcastle v Man City?

Newcastle v Man City will take place on Saturday 7 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Newcastle v Man City kick-off time

Newcastle v Man City will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

How to live stream Newcastle v Man City online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com.

Is Newcastle v Man City on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Newcastle v Man City odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Newcastle (5/2) Draw (29/10) Man City (9/10)* Bet Boost odds: Man City to win, Erling Haaland to score, Rayan Cherki to assist – 5/1 11/2 For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.