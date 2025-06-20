A win would guarantee England finish second in Group B and seal a place in the semi-finals of the eight-team tournament while any other result means they are reliant on Norway v Germany ending as a draw.

Will Antwi's side have their work cut out for them against the Netherlands, who have already won the group after a frightening start to the competition – winning their first two games without conceding a goal.

Finding the net has not been an issue for England in Romania but Antwi will surely need to fix their leaky defence if they are to get out of Group B and challenge for silverware.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Netherlands v England on TV and online.

When is Netherlands v England?

Netherlands v England will take place on Friday 20th June 2025.

Netherlands v England kick-off time

Netherlands v England will kick off at 6pm.

What TV channel is Netherlands v England on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

How to live stream Netherlands v England online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer and on UEFA.tv.

BBC iPlayer is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Netherlands v England on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game.

