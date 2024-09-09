Their play-off defeat to Poland proved the final game of Rob Page's tenure, with Bellamy installed as his permanent replacement in July, and that change has brought with it a real sense of excitement about what the 45-year-old, who has spent the last few years as Vincent Kompany's assistant, can achieve.

With six Nations League games set to be played before the end of 2024, we should get a good look at what we can expect from Wales under their new head coach in the coming weeks and months.

The trip to Montenegro will be an early test for the former Wales captain. They may be 43 places lower than the visitors in the FIFA Rankings, but Robert Prosinečki's squad has some European top-flight quality in its ranks.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Montenegro v Wales on TV and online.

When is Montenegro v Wales?

Montenegro v Wales will take place on Monday 9th September 2024.

Montenegro v Wales kick-off time

Montenegro v Wales will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Montenegro v Wales on?

Montenegro v Wales will be shown live on S4C with live coverage from 7:20pm.

How to live stream Montenegro v Wales online

You can also live stream Montenegro v Wales online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Montenegro v Wales on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

