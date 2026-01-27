League Two promotion hopefuls MK Dons host struggling Bristol Rovers at Stadium MK on Tuesday evening.

Paul Warne's side are in the top three as things stand but have a host of clubs snapping at their heels, which means anything less than a victory would likely mean they drop out of the automatic promotion spots.

The good news for the hosts is that Bristol Rovers will arrive on the back of a run of a barren run in League Two, having won just one and lost 14 of their last 16 matches.

Remarkably, the Gas are still a point above the drop zone but they may find themselves below the dreaded dotted line if they can't turn the tide soon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch MK Dons v Bristol Rovers on TV and online.

When is MK Dons v Bristol Rovers?

MK Dons v Bristol Rovers will take place on Tuesday 27th January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

MK Dons v Bristol Rovers kick-off time

MK Dons v Bristol Rovers will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is MK Dons v Bristol Rovers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream MK Dons v Bristol Rovers online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is MK Dons v Bristol Rovers on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

