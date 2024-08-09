Williamson will have to do without last season's top scorer, Max Dean, following his sale to KAA Gent, although a slew of signings have been made, including midfielder Liam Kelly from Crawley, ex-Tottenham ace Tom Carroll and Scottish forward Callum Hendry.

Bradford won their final five games of the previous campaign to finish ninth in the table, and they are set for their sixth-successive term in the fourth tier, which is almost unthinkable for a club of their size.

If the Bantams can take that momentum into the new season, then they could be celebrating their first promotion since 2013 next year, with striker Andy Cook likely to once again be key to their hopes of a successful campaign.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch MK Dons v Bradford on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is MK Dons v Bradford?

MK Dons v Bradford will take place on Saturday 10th August 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

MK Dons v Bradford kick-off time

MK Dons v Bradford will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is MK Dons v Bradford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 2:45pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream MK Dons v Bradford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to MK Dons v Bradford on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Three Counties and BBC Radio Leeds.

BBC Radio Three Counties is available on DAB radio, FM 90.4 MHz, 92.1 MHz, 94.7 MHz, 95.5 MHz, 98.0 MHz, 103.8 MHz and 104.5 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

BBC Radio Leeds is available on DAB radio, FM 92.4 MHz, 95.3 MHz, 102.7 MHz and 103.9 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

MK Dons v Bradford odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: MK Dons (11/10) Draw (5/2) Bradford (11/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.