The visit of Championship bottom-club Sheffield Wednesday offers Millwall an opportunity to snap their recent slump.

The Lions have dropped out of the play-off places as a result of a four-game winless run, which has included two defeats.

Millwall will welcome captain Jake Cooper back for the midweek clash at The Den but Alex Neil's options are still limited by suspension and injury.

Sheffield Wednesday head to the capital on the back of a bruising Steel City derby defeat on Sunday, which appeared to wash away much of the recent positivity surrounding the club.

A poor start to the season and a 12-point deduction have the Owls on course for relegation as the wait for a takeover continues.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Millwall v Sheffield Wednesday on TV and online.

When is Millwall v Sheffield Wednesday?

Millwall v Sheffield Wednesday will take place on Wednesday 26th November 2025.

Millwall v Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time

Millwall v Sheffield Wednesday will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Millwall v Sheffield Wednesday on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Millwall v Sheffield Wednesday online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Is Millwall v Sheffield Wednesday on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

