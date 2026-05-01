The Premier League is within reach for Millwall ahead of their clash with relegated Oxford United at the Den on the final day of the Championship 2025/26 campaign.

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The Lions sit third in the table and are locked in a three-horse race for the second automatic promotion spot. They need to beat the Yellows and hope that second-place Ipswich Town slip up against QPR at Portman Road or they'll be heading for the play-offs.

Oxford are heading back to League One after their relegation was confirmed by Blackburn Rovers' victory against Sheffield United last week.

The visitors have rallied valiantly under Matt Bloomfield but it has not been enough to keep them in the Championship and they'll bid goodbye to the second tier on Saturday.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Millwall v Oxford United on TV and online.

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When is Millwall v Oxford United?

Millwall v Oxford United will take place on Saturday 2 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Millwall v Oxford United kick-off time

Millwall v Oxford United will kick off at 12:30pm.

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What TV channel is Millwall v Oxford United on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Millwall v Oxford United online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Millwall v Oxford United on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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