Rob Edwards has reacted to the situation by signing Victor Moses on a free transfer, and the former Chelsea and Liverpool winger could make his debut after appearing in a training match last week.

Millwall recorded their first victory of the Championship season when they stuck three goals without reply past Sheffield Wednesday on home soil before the international break.

Loanee Josh Coburn netted on his debut against the Owls and is likely to continue leading the line, although Lions fans will have to continue to wait to see club-record signing Mihailo Ivanovic make his bow due to a metatarsal issue.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Millwall v Luton on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Millwall v Luton?

Millwall v Luton will take place on Saturday 14th September 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Millwall v Luton kick-off time

Millwall v Luton will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Millwall v Luton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 11am.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Millwall v Luton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Millwall v Luton on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Three Counties.

BBC Radio Three Counties is available on DAB radio, FM 90.4 MHz, 92.1 MHz, 94.7 MHz, 95.5 MHz, 98.0 MHz, 103.8 MHz and 104.5 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Millwall v Luton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Millwall (13/8) Draw (23/10) Luton (13/8)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.