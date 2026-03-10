Championship promotion hopefuls Millwall and Derby County face off at The Den on Tuesday evening.

The Lions are on the charge, having won five of their last six games to move to within four points of the automatic promotion spots and pile the pressure on second-place Middlesbrough.

Millwall beat top-six rivals Hull City on the weekend but Alex Neil has called for more from his players ahead of Derby's visit.

John Eustace's side have Premier League dreams of their own and are just three points short of the play-offs after back-to-back victories over Blackburn and Sheffield Wednesday.

Though the Rams have struggled against the Championship's top teams in recent weeks, they now have a chance to make a statement against one of the most in form sides in the division.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Millwall v Derby County on TV and online.

When is Millwall v Derby County?

Millwall v Derby County will take place on Tuesday 10 March 2026.

Millwall v Derby County kick-off time

Millwall v Derby County will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Millwall v Derby County on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

How to live stream Millwall v Derby County online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Is Millwall v Derby County on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

