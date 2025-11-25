First plays second in the Championship on Tuesday night as Middlesbrough welcome Coventry City to the Riverside.

Ad

Boro are seven points behind the leaders after their goalless draw with Oxford on the weekend, while new manager Kim Hellberg will not be in the dugout for the visit of the Sky Blues.

Instead, interim boss Adi Viveash takes charge against his former employers in what could prove a pivotal game in the Championship title race.

Coventry have looked a cut above in the second tier this season – scoring more than twice as many goals as their hosts – and showed their fighting spirit to come from behind against West Brom on Saturday.

If Frank Lampard's side can hand Middlesbrough their first defeat at the Riverside in 2025/26, they will be rewarded with a 10-point lead at the top of the table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Middlesbrough v Coventry City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Middlesbrough v Coventry City?

Middlesbrough v Coventry City will take place on Tuesday 25th November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Middlesbrough v Coventry City kick-off time

Middlesbrough v Coventry City will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Middlesbrough v Coventry City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Middlesbrough v Coventry City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Middlesbrough v Coventry City on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Middlesbrough v Coventry City odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Middlesbrough (17/10) Draw (12/5) Coventry City (6/4)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.