Middlesbrough will look to tighten their grip on the Championship automatic promotion places when they host a Bristol City side in freefall on Saturday lunchtime.

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Boro's lead over third-place Millwall has been cut to just a point after their midweek defeat to Charlton, with Ipswich, who have a game in hand, a further three points back.

Despite drawing a blank against the Addicks, it would be no surprise to see Tommy Conway given the chance to prove a point against his former employers.

Bristol City's season has unravelled in recent weeks, with Tuesday's limp defeat to Leicester the latest disappointing display from Gerhard Struber's side.

Injuries continue to plague the Robins, who head into Saturday lunchtime's game with one fit centre-back.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Middlesbrough v Bristol City on TV and online.

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When is Middlesbrough v Bristol City?

Middlesbrough v Bristol City will take place on Saturday 14 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Middlesbrough v Bristol City kick-off time

Middlesbrough v Bristol City will kick off at 12:30pm.

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What TV channel is Middlesbrough v Bristol City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Middlesbrough v Bristol City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Middlesbrough v Bristol City on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

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