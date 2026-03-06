Arsenal turn their attention back to the FA Cup and a trip to face League One side Mansfield Town in the fifth round on Saturday.

The Gunners moved one step closer to the Premier League title in midweek but their focus this weekend will be on the road to Wembley.

With the North Londoners still battling for silverware on four fronts – the league, Carabao Cup, Champions League and FA Cup – it would be no surprise to see Mikel Arteta ring the changes at Field Mill.

Mansfield have already claimed a top-flight scalp this term, having come from behind to upset Burnley in the last round.

The Stags are hunting just their second FA Cup quarter-final ever but Nigel Clough has made it clear his side know the odds are stacked heavily against them.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Mansfield Town v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Mansfield Town v Arsenal?

Mansfield Town v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 7 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Mansfield Town v Arsenal kick-off time

Mansfield Town v Arsenal will kick off at 12:15pm.

What TV channel is Mansfield Town v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Mansfield Town v Arsenal online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com.

Is Mansfield Town v Arsenal on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.