Injuries have hamstrung Man City over the past month or so, but there is optimism that Phil Foden, Matheus Nunes, Jérémy Doku, Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji, John Stones, Rúben Dias and Jack Grealish could all be back in contention after recent issues.

The hosts may well have revenge on their minds as well, given their losing run started with a defeat to Spurs in the Carabao Cup.

Tottenham have continued to struggle for consistency in Ange Postecoglou's second season at the helm.

They followed up impressive victories against Man City and Aston Villa with defeats at the hands of Galatasaray and Ipswich Town ahead of the break.

The North Londoners, who sit 10th, are sweating on the fitness of Cristian Romero after he was forced off while playing for Argentina.

Adding him to an injury list that includes Micky van de Ven, Wilson Odobert and Richarlison would damage Spurs' hopes of getting a result at the Etihad.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester City v Tottenham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Manchester City v Tottenham?

Manchester City v Tottenham will take place on Saturday 23rd November 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Manchester City v Tottenham kick-off time

Manchester City v Tottenham will kick off at 5:30pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Manchester City v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Manchester City v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Manchester City v Tottenham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Manchester City v Tottenham odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Manchester City (1/2) Draw (10/3) Tottenham (5/1)* Bet Boost: Both teams to score – Yes, Son Heung Min over 1.5 shots on target, Erling Haaland over 1.5 shots on target – 12/1 14/1 For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.