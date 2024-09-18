City were knocked out of the competition by eventual winners Real Madrid in the quarter-finals last season - however, Guardiola's men have reached the final in two of the last four campaigns, and they're hard to write off this time out.

City have dominated domestically in recent years, and they're on the hunt for their fifth consecutive Premier League title this season - but Erling Haaland and co will also have their sights firmly set on being named the best team in Europe once again.

Inter Milan, who won the Serie A title last season by almost 20 points ahead of AC Milan, have won the Champions League three times, with their last success coming in 2010 under Jose Mourinho.

Simone Inzaghi's side lost in the round of 16 last campaign, and they'll be hoping to progress further this time out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester City v Inter Milan on TV and online.

When is Manchester City v Inter Milan?

Manchester City v Inter Milan will take place on Wednesday 18th September 2024.

Manchester City v Inter Milan kick-off time

Manchester City v Inter Milan will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Manchester City v Inter Milan on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Manchester City v Inter Milan online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Manchester City v Inter Milan on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

