United have never won the WSL, with their best ever finish coming in the 2022-23 season as they finished second behind Chelsea once again.

However, they did lift the Women's FA Cup last campaign after hammering Tottenham 4-0 at Wembley.

Marc Skinner will be desperate for his side to build on last season's FA Cup success, but they face a tough task in closing the gap on Chelsea, City and Arsenal.

More like this

While United are hoping to be fighting to finish in the top three, West Ham's main focus will be on avoiding relegation.

They finished 11th of 12 last season, with only the relegated Bristol City holding a worse record than Rehanne Skinner's side.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v West Ham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Man Utd v West Ham?

Man Utd v West Ham will take place on Saturday 21st September 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man Utd v West Ham kick-off time

Man Utd v West Ham will kick off at 12pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Man Utd v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on the WSL YouTube channel.

YouTube can be streamed through most smart TVs.

How to live stream Man Utd v West Ham online

You can stream the game live on the WSL YouTube channel.

Keep an eye on both teams' official YouTube channels after match for all the highlights.

Advertisement Man Utd v West Ham odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Man Utd (1/3) Draw (4/1) West Ham (13/2)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.