The Premier League's midweek schedule concludes at Old Trafford on Thursday, where Manchester United host West Ham United.

Ruben Amorim's side deserved to go into the break 1-0 down away at Crystal Palace on Sunday but showed plenty of fight and their quality to come from behind and beat the Eagles.

With West Ham on Thursday and then a trip to Wolves on Monday, the Red Devils have an opportunity to string some wins together and climb higher up the Premier League table.

The Hammers won't fear their hosts, however, after doing the double over Man Utd last season – beating Amorim's team 2-1 at home and 2-0 at the Theatre of Dreams.

The East Londoners have been improved of late under Nuno Espirito Santo but drew a blank in a home defeat to out-of-sorts Liverpool on the weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v West Ham?

Man Utd v West Ham will take place on Thursday 4th December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man Utd v West Ham kick-off time

Man Utd v West Ham will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

Listen to Man Utd v West Ham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.