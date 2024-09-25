United have had an indifferent start to the season, with Erik ten Hag's side finding themselves in 11th place in the Premier League after winning two, drawing one and losing two of their first five outings.

United, who drew 0-0 at Crystal Palace on Saturday, won the Europa League in 2017 under José Mourinho, and Ten Hag will be hoping to replicate that success this season, as well as challenging for a top-four spot in the Premier League.

Dutch side Twente play in the Eredivisie, and they've impressed so far this campaign.

They've only lost once and they've scored 12 times in their six games - however, a trip to Old Trafford could be a step too far for Joseph Oosting's men.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Twente on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Twente?

Man Utd v Twente will take place on Wednesday 25th September 2024.

Man Utd v Twente kick-off time

Man Utd v Twente will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Twente on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Man Utd v Twente online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Man Utd v Twente on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

