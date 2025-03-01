United, who boast the best defensive record in the division after conceding just six times, will be hoping to land their seventh straight win before turning their attention to their FA Cup quarter-final showdown against Sunderland next weekend.

United may not catch Chelsea, who hold a seven-point lead, but they've shown major signs of improvement having finished fifth last campaign.

While United are on the up, Leicester are hoping to keep enough distance between themselves and the relegation place.

The Foxes, who have won two of their last three WSL games to leave them six points clear of Crystal Palace in bottom spot, are currently 10th in the table, which has been their finishing position for the last two seasons.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Leicester?

Man Utd v Leicester will take place on Sunday 2nd March 2025.

Man Utd v Leicester kick-off time

Man Utd v Leicester will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on the BBC Red Button.

How to live stream Man Utd v Leicester online

You can also stream the match via iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

