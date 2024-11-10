They'll be desperate to close that gap and drag themselves back into title contention after a disappointing fifth-place finish in the WSL last season, and this weekend's game against struggling Villa represents a great opportunity to add to their points haul.

The West Midlands side have endured a dismal start to the new campaign, and are only outside the relegation zone on goal difference - having failed to win once and picked up just two points from their first six games.

Summer appointment Robert de Pauw will take some heart from narrow defeats against Man City and Liverpool in recent weeks, but his tenure remains winless – and that makes the trip to Manchester an even more intimidating prospect.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Aston Villa?

Man Utd v Aston Villa will take place on Sunday 10th November 2024.

Man Utd v Aston Villa kick-off time

Man Utd v Aston Villa will kick off at 6:45pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 6:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Man Utd v Aston Villa online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Man Utd v Aston Villa on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

