The visit of Arsenal will be the toughest domestic test of the season for Marc Skinner's side, who can lay a marker about their ambitions this term with a victory.

The Gunners have also flown out of the blocks. Renee Slegers's side beat London City 4-1 and then West Ham 5-1 to climb to second as they look to end Chelsea's WSL dominance this term.

If last season's clashes – a 1-1 draw at Leigh Sports Village and a 4-3 Arsenal win at the Emirates – are anything to go by, Sunday's game should be a thriller.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Arsenal on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Man Utd v Arsenal?

Man Utd v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 21st September 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man Utd v Arsenal kick-off time

Man Utd v Arsenal will kick off at 2:50pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Arsenal on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 2:35pm.

How to live stream Man Utd v Arsenal online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Man Utd v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 OR talkSPORT 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Advertisement Man Utd v Arsenal odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Man Utd (5/2) Draw (27/10) Arsenal (17/20)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.