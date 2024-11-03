Marc Skinner's side were promoted from the Women's Championship in 2019 and they finished second behind Chelsea in the WSL in 2023. However, they failed to build on that as United finished fifth last time out and 20 points behind the Blues.

United are unbeaten so far this season after winning three and drawing one of their four outings to leave them in third place. Arsenal, meanwhile, are in fifth after winning two, drawing two and losing one of their five games.

The Gunners, who finished third last season and five points behind Chelsea, have been inconsistent to start the season but they're the most successful women's team in England having won 15 league titles and 14 FA Cups. They've never finished outside the top four in the Women's Premier League/WSL but they'll be desperate to win their first title since 2019.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Arsenal?

Man Utd v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 3rd November 2024.

Man Utd v Arsenal kick-off time

Man Utd v Arsenal will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on BBC Two from 12:15pm.

How to live stream Man Utd v Arsenal online

You can also stream the game live on BBC iPlayer.

Keep an eye on both teams' official YouTube channels after match for all the highlights.

