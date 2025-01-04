Finishing the year with a 2-0 victory over Leicester City offers hope that their fortunes may be changing, but the defending champions were not at their best as they survived a number of scares against one of the relegation favourites at the King Power Stadium.

Up next is a West Ham side who have also had their confidence bruised. The Hammers looked to have turned a corner but saw their four-game unbeaten run ended by Liverpool in a nightmare final game of 2024.

Julen Lopetegui's side were thrashed 5-0 by Premier League leaders Liverpool to finish the year in 14th, and saw talisman Jarrod Bowen limp off after an hour with an injury that looks set to keep the visitors' top scorer out for six weeks.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Man City v West Ham?

Man City v West Ham will take place on Saturday 4th January 2025.

Man City v West Ham kick-off time

Man City v West Ham will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Man City v West Ham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Man City v West Ham live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Man City v West Ham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

