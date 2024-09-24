Guardiola's side haven't impressed in the competition in the last few years, with City being knocked out in the third round last season by Newcastle.

They also lost to Southampton in the quarter-finals in the 2022/23 campaign - however, they won the treble that season, so they won't have been too worried.

City are flying once again this season, and they look on course to win their fifth consecutive Premier League title, especially if Erling Haaland keeps up his sensational goalscoring form, while they'll also expect to go all the way in the Carabao Cup.

More like this

Championship side Watford, meanwhile, have never won the competition, and they haven't got past the fourth round since the 2008/09 season.

Tom Cleverley's men hammered MK Dons 5-0 in the first round, and followed that up with a 2-0 win against Plymouth to set up the City clash.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Watford on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Man City v Watford?

Man City v Watford will take place on Tuesday 24th September 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Watford kick-off time

Man City v Watford will kick off at 7:45pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Man City v Watford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Man City v Watford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Advertisement Man City v Watford odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Man City (1/6) Draw (15/2) Watford (12/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.