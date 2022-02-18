City have opened up a healthy nine-point gap at the top of the Premier League table but Pep Guardiola knows only too well that second-place Liverpool are not going to give up their pursuit any time soon.

Manchester City put five past Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Tuesday and now have Tottenham in their crosshairs.

It looks like a particularly tough time to visit the Etihad as the league leaders have scored 15 goals in their last four games in all competitions.

Spurs, meanwhile, arrive in dismal form after Premier League defeats to Wolves, Southampton, and Chelsea since the winter break.

They've drifted seven points from the Champions League spots but with games in hand over the teams above they're still very much in the race – though Antonio Conte has made it no secret that he's used to competing for more than fourth place.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Man City v Tottenham?

Man City v Tottenham will take place on Saturday 19th February 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Tottenham will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including West Ham v Newcastle live on BT Sport.

What TV channel is Man City v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man City v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Man City v Tottenham team news

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Royal, Winks, Bentancur, Reguilón; Lucas, Kane, Son

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Man City v Tottenham odds

Our prediction: Man City v Tottenham

You have to worry for Tottenham given the dramatically different recent fortunes of the two sides.

It's hard to look past the hosts, particularly as the likes of Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, and Bernardo Silva are in fantastic form.

With a forward line including Harry Kane and Heung-min Son, Spurs always have a chance but it would be a surprise not to see them brushed aside.

Our prediction: Man City 4-1 Tottenham (18/1 at bet365)

