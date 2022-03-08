Man City were supreme in their 5-0 first-leg victory at Estádio José Alvalade, pulling the Portuguese side apart to send a message to the rest of the clubs still in the competition.

It would take one of the great Champions League upsets for Sporting CP to knock Manchester City out and progress to the quarter-finals.

However comfortable their advantage may seem, Pep Guardiola will be taking no chances as the Champions League is the one trophy that his club are desperate to win.

It's a free-hit for Sporting in many ways but they will be determined to give their travelling fans something to cheer about.

Rúben Amorim's side are second in Liga Portugal Bwin, six points back from leaders FC Porto, and came second in Champions League Group C – beating out Borussia Dortmund on goal difference.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Sporting CP on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

When is Man City v Sporting CP?

Man City v Sporting CP will take place on Wednesday 9th March 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Sporting CP will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Real Madrid v PSG on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Man City v Sporting CP on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Man City v Sporting CP online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man City v Sporting CP team news

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Silva; Sterling, Jesus, Grealish

Sporting CP predicted XI: Adán; Neto, Coates, Inacio; Porro, Ugarte, Nunes, Reis; Sarabia, Paulinho, Pote

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Man City v Sporting CP odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man City (1/7) Draw (7/1) Sporting CP (14/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Man City v Sporting CP

Man City have one foot in the quarter-finals already but we can still expect a fairly strong side to be named at the Etihad by Guardiola.

Sporting are going to have to go all guns blazing to try and turn the tie on its head, which should mean there is plenty of space for the likes of Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish to exploit.

The Portuguese side may find a breakthrough at some point but it's unlikely they'll be able to stem the flow of Man City attacks the other way.

Our prediction: Man City 4-1 Sporting CP (14/1 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.