The FA Cup arguably represents their best chance at silverware, and Pep Guardiola could field a number of senior players to continue his side's gradual return to form.

Salford are playing in the FA Cup third round for the first time in their history after knocking out Cheltenham Town in the previous stage of the competition.

The Ammies, who will be backed by a sold-out away end at the Etihad Stadium, have won their last six league matches without conceding a goal.

When is Man City v Salford?

Man City v Salford will take place on Saturday 11th January 2025.

Man City v Salford kick-off time

Man City v Salford will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Salford on?

You can watch the game live on BBC One from 5:30pm.

How to live stream Man City v Salford online

You can also stream the game live on BBC iPlayer.

Keep an eye on both teams' official YouTube channels after match for all the highlights.

Listen to Man City v Salford on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

