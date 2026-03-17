Manchester City have it all to do in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against Real Madrid.

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Despite a long list of absences, including Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, the Spanish side thumped Man City 3-0 at the Bernabéu in last week's opener, with Fede Valverde scoring a hat-trick.

Bellingham and Mbappe are back in the squad for the trip to the Etihad on Tuesday as the 15-time winners aim to reach another European quarter-final.

If anyone has the firepower to overturn a three-goal margin against Los Blancos, it's Man City.

The attacking talent in Pep Guardiola's ranks is remarkable – with Antoine Semenyo, Erling Haaland, and Rayan Cherki among those he can call upon – while the hosts have done it before against Real Madrid, having beaten them 4-0 in the second leg of the semi-final in 2022/23.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Real Madrid on TV and online.

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When is Man City v Real Madrid?

Man City v Real Madrid will take place on Tuesday 17 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Real Madrid kick-off time

Man City v Real Madrid will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Real Madrid on?

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial. Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month – or £95 per year – and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

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How to live stream Man City v Real Madrid online

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Is Man City v Real Madrid on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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