Last Saturday's 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace, in which Rico Lewis saw red, left Pep Guardiola's side fourth in the table and eight points behind runaway leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Manchester United, however, can only dream of being in City's position as they are well out of title contention, sitting a lowly 13th after collecting just 19 points from 15 games.

New boss Ruben Amorim got a sense of the challenge he faces whipping the Red Devils into shape as his side suffered back-to-back defeats to Arsenal and Nottingham Forest last week, and a third consecutive league loss would deepen the woe at Old Trafford.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Man Utd on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Man City v Man Utd?

Man City v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 15th December 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Man Utd kick-off time

Man City v Man Utd will kick off at 4:30pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Man City v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Man City v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Man City v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Man City v Man Utd odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Man City (4/7) Draw (7/2) Man Utd (17/4)* Bet Boost: Erling Haaland first goalscorer – 11/4 3/1 For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.