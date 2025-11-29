Manchester City will look to put a rough week behind them when Leeds United visit the Etihad in the Premier League on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side dropped seven points off leaders Arsenal with a defeat to Newcastle last weekend and then lost 2-0 to Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League in midweek.

Man City often bounce back with big victories and given they rested 10 players in Tuesday night's loss, they should be raring to go.

Leeds head across the Pennines, wary of becoming the victims of the hosts' recent frustration.

The Whites have lost five of their last six games to drop into the relegation zone – with pressure building on manager Daniel Farke.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Man City v Leeds?

Man City v Leeds will take place on Saturday 29th November 2025.

Man City v Leeds kick-off time

Man City v Leeds will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Leeds on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Man City v Leeds live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Man City v Leeds on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

