Manchester City have their sights set on a top-eight finish in the Champions League ahead of the visit of Galatasaray in the last round of League Phase fixtures on Wednesday.

Last week's embarrassment against FK Bodø/Glimt leaves the hosts 11th in the table, which means they need to win and hope results go their way to secure passage to the last 16 rather than head into the play-off round.

Man City returned to winning ways against Wolves on Saturday despite Erling Haaland dropping to the bench, which leaves Guardiola facing an interesting selection dilemma.

Galatasaray have plenty to play for themselves as they are yet to confirm their own place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

The Turkish Super Lig leaders have enjoyed some impressive results against Premier League clubs in recent years and have familiar faces in their ranks, including former Man City duo Leroy Sané and Ilkay Gündogan.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Galatasaray on TV and online.

When is Man City v Galatasaray?

Man City v Galatasaray will take place on Wednesday 28th January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Galatasaray kick-off time

Man City v Galatasaray will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Galatasaray on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 6 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Man City v Galatasaray online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Man City v Galatasaray on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

