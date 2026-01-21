Reigning Women's League Cup champions Chelsea travel to Manchester City in the 2025/26 semi-finals.

The Blues lifted the trophy as part of a domestic treble last term, having beaten Wednesday's hosts in the final at Pride Park.

Sonia Bompastor made an impressive start to their title defence by thumping Liverpool 9-1 in the quarter-finals but are now set for a much tougher test.

Man City have been the dominant force in the Women's Super League this season, which is Andrée Jeglertz's first in charge.

The Cityzens have been in strong form in the League Cup as well, topping Group A and then hammering West Ham 5-1 in the last round.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Man City v Chelsea?

Man City v Chelsea will take place on Wednesday 21st January 2026.

Man City v Chelsea kick-off time

Man City v Chelsea will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Mix from 6:50pm.

How to live stream Man City v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Fans can also tune in to watch the match on YouTube or BBC iPlayer.

Is Man City v Chelsea on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

