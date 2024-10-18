They drew their opener but they've won their last three, including an impressive 2-1 win against Liverpool at Anfield thanks to Khadija Shaw's second-half brace.

They'll go four points clear if they beat Villa, though Chelsea and United have a game in hand.

City, who beat Barcelona in the Champions League earlier this month, won the WSL in 2016, and they've finished second seven times in the last 10 years. Taylor will be desperate to guide them to their second ever title this time out.

Villa finished seventh last season as they struggled to string wins together.

They look to have the same problem this campaign, as they're yet to win after four outings. They've drawn two and lost two while conceding seven times.

Robert de Pauw took over in the summer, and he faces another tough task this weekend as they travel to City.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Aston Villa on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Man City v Aston Villa?

Man City v Aston Villa will take place on Sunday 20th October 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Aston Villa kick-off time

Man City v Aston Villa will kick off at 12:15pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Man City v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on BBC Two from 12pm.

How to live stream Man City v Aston Villa online

You can also stream the game live on BBC iPlayer.

Keep an eye on both teams' official YouTube channels after match for all the highlights.

Advertisement Man City v Aston Villa odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Man City (1/5) Draw (6/1) Aston Villa (8/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.