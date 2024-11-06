However, they've been way off it, and Luton find themselves hovering around the relegation zone after losing seven of their 13 outings.

Luton have lost three of their last four Championship games, and their 1-1 draw against West Brom last Friday ended their mini losing streak.

They will have adjusted their targets after such a slow start, and their immediate focus must be on distancing themselves from the bottom three.

Cardiff City, meanwhile, are in 17th, but they've found form under Omer Riza in recent weeks.

The Bluebirds are unbeaten in their last six, and they've won three of their last four Championship outings.

They come into the clash on the back of their 2-1 win against Norwich on Saturday after Callum Robinson and Callum O'Dowda netted in the 89th and 93rd minute to snatch three points.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Luton Town v Cardiff City on TV and online.

When is Luton Town v Cardiff City?

Luton Town v Cardiff City will take place on Wednesday 6th November 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Luton Town v Cardiff City kick-off time

Luton Town v Cardiff City will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Luton Town v Cardiff City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Luton Town v Cardiff City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.