A place in the EFL Trophy final at Wembley will be on the line when Luton Town host Northampton Town at Kenilworth Road on Wednesday evening.

The League One pair have battled their way through the group stages and knockout rounds in the southern section of the competition, and are now just 90 minutes from a shot at silverware.

Luton, who are in the third-tier play-off race, will be buoyed by a home draw as they have not lost a game at Kenilworth Road since October.

The EFL Trophy has been a respite for Northampton this season, with the Cobblers winning every game in their run to the semi-finals while battling for survival in League One.

They have been in dismal form in the league in 2026 – winning just once since the turn of the year – but will hope to continue to draw on the magic of the cup as they chase their first final appearance.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Luton v Northampton on TV and online.

When is Luton v Northampton?

Luton v Northampton will take place on Wednesday 4 March 2026.

Luton v Northampton kick-off time

Luton v Northampton will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Luton v Northampton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports+ will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Luton v Northampton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Luton v Northampton on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

