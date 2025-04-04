Leeds have dropped to second as a result, two points back from leaders Sheffield United, and risk losing their automatic promotion spot as they have in-form Burnley breathing down their necks.

Next up is a trip to a resurgent Luton, who have breathed fresh life into their survival hopes with 10 points from their last five games.

Matt Bloomfield's side look to be finding their feet at just the right time, but still have plenty of work to do to avoid the drop as they're only one place off the bottom and three points adrift of safety.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Luton v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Luton v Leeds?

Luton v Leeds will take place on Saturday 5th April 2025.

Luton v Leeds kick-off time

Luton v Leeds will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Luton v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11am.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Luton v Leeds online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Luton v Leeds on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

