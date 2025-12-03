Liverpool host Premier League surprise package Sunderland at Anfield on Wednesday evening as Arne Slot's side try to build momentum.

The pressure has eased on the Dutch coach after the Reds' 2-0 win at West Ham on the weekend but another loss would bring the wolves back to his door.

Alexander Isak bagged his first Premier League goal for Liverpool in that victory and the Swede would no doubt love to add to that tally against the Black Cats, given his Newcastle past.

Sunderland have been outstanding in their first season back in the top flight and produced a remarkable comeback in a 3-2 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday.

That result ensured November was not a winless month for the Wearsiders and allows them to take some momentum into a testing run of fixtures, with Man City and Newcastle to come after their trip to Anfield.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Sunderland on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Sunderland?

Liverpool v Sunderland will take place on Wednesday 3rd December 2025.

Liverpool v Sunderland kick-off time

Liverpool v Sunderland will kick off at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Sunderland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 6:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Liverpool v Sunderland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Liverpool v Sunderland on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Liverpool v Sunderland odds

bet365 odds: Liverpool (1/3) Draw (9/2) Sunderland (13/2)*

*Odds subject to change.

