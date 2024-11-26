Liverpool have won all four of their Champions League games while scoring 10 times and conceding just once.

They come into Wednesday's clash on the back of their impressive 4-0 demolition of Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield, with Luis Díaz netting a hat-trick and Cody Gakpo also scoring.

The Reds, who lost against Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final, have won the competition six times. It's a tally only bettered by the Spanish giants (15) and AC Milan (seven).

Real Madrid lifted the Champions League and La Liga last campaign, but they've been inconsistent this season.

Carlo Ancelotti's side, who have won two and lost two of their four games, were stunned by AC Milan last time out as the Italian side won 3-1 at the Bernabéu.

A win at Anfield would be a real statement of intent for the rest of the Champions League campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Real Madrid on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Real Madrid?

Liverpool v Real Madrid will take place on Wednesday 27th November 2024.

Liverpool v Real Madrid kick-off time

Liverpool v Real Madrid will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Real Madrid on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

How to live stream Liverpool v Real Madrid online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

Listen to Liverpool v Real Madrid on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live AND talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

